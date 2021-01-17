Health expert warns UK Covid variant will spread further in Ireland

The Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory has said the UK variant of Covid-19 will become the dominant variant in Ireland.

Dr Cillian De Gascun said the new variant is better at moving from person to person, and has urged the public to reduce its opportunities to spread by cutting out socialising.

"Simply put, it is better at moving from person to person when we come into contact. So what we must do is reduce its opportunities to spread by cutting out socialising. Stay home," he said.

Dr De Gascun urged the public to "remember the simple and effective measures from springtime" and to follow public health guidelines.

The warning comes as 60 more people with Covid-19 have died and 3,231 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dublin City University (DCU) Professor of Public Health, Anthony Staines has said the country's contact tracing system is still not good enough and is a crucial missing piece in Ireland's Covid-19 strategy.

"I think the piece we are still missing, nearly 10 months now into the pandemic, is we don't have an adequate contact tracing system working nationally.

"We are not finding cases fast enough, we are not finding their contacts fast enough, we are not isolating contacts, supporting contacts to be isolated.

"At the moment we have stopped testing contacts and I think that needs to change as fast as possible," said Professor Staines.