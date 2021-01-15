Communities shocked by death of good Samaritan

The untimely passing of Nigel Pim, who was well known in both Cork and Waterford, has shocked many in those communities.

Mr Pim, from Fenor in Waterford, passed away on Thursday morning in University Hospital Waterford due to Covid-19-related complications.

He is sadly missed by his wife Jeni; his children, Robert and Jordan; his father, Alan; and all of his extended family.

Mr Pim's wife is a teacher in Cork's famous Ballymaloe Cookery School, and the couple were well known in the Irish food scene.

Mr Pim was also a Quaker and those who knew him said he embodied the kind and selfless attitude of the Religious Society of Friends.

About 10 years ago, Mr Pim donated one of his kidneys to his father, who is still alive today.

Nigel Pim (right), from Co Waterford, has died due to Covid-related complications. About 10 years ago, he donated one of his kidneys to his father, Alan (left).

Tributes poured in for the 51-year-old as the news broke on Twitter.

Richard Jacob, who owns Idaho Cafe in Cork City, told the Irish Examiner that Mr Pim's passing was a shock to all.

"He is actually my second cousin," said Mr Jacob.

"I have known him and his wife for years. At any food event, you'd always meet them. They are a lovely happy family; he was just so young.

He was an incredibly generous man. He was always looking out for and thinking of other people, but he would never seek credit for it."

Mr Jacob said the family were being very careful in relation to Covid, and it was a shock when Mr Pim tested positive.

Well-known food critic Tom Doorley said Mr Pim was a gentle and courageous man, as was seen by his kidney donation to his father.

"It was through Newtown School in Waterford that I knew Nigel mainly, it is where our children went," he said. "Nigel was very involved in the school and, indeed, with its future in the non-fee-paying sector, which ensured its survival.

He was a very calm, unflappable, thoughtful and reflective person. He managed to combine great honesty with tremendous politeness."

His work with the Samaritans underlined his caring nature, according to Mr Doorley.

"Much of what he did was doing good by stealth, what he did was never seen or publicised," he said.

Mr Doorley says, to pay tribute to Mr Pim, people should redouble their effort to suppress the virus by staying at home.

"His family still don't know where he got the virus... it is a terrible tragedy," he said.