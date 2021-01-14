HSPC confirms 28 more deaths and 3,955 new Covid-19 cases

A further 3,955 cases of Covid-19 and 28 deaths have been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) this evening.

A total of 163,057 cases has been recorded in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, while the number of people who have passed away now stands at 2,488.

In the first two weeks of January 208 people have died with the coronavirus.

There are 1,789 people currently in Irish hospitals with the virus - 169 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs).

There were 154 new hospitalisations recorded in the last 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 1,497.0.

Of the 3,955 cases notified today, the largest portion is located in Dublin with 1,210 cases in the capital.

This is followed by 456 in Cork, 235 in Louth, 221 in Meath and 218 in Limerick. The remaining 1,615 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases, 1,826 are men and 2,115 are women and 54% of cases are people under 45 years of age.

The median age of positivity is 42-years-old.

The chief medical officer said that every Covid-19 related death is "a tragedy".

Of the 208 people who have so far died this month, Dr Holohan said 23 cases have been linked to outbreaks in hospitals and 38 with outbreaks in nursing homes.

Dr Tony Holohan said the age of people who have died so far in January ranges from "25 to 98 years".

He added: "We must cut our social contacts in order to break the chains of transmission and protect those who are most vulnerable to this disease. Stay at home and save lives.”

In the North, 16 more people have died with Covid-19 and another 973 people tested positive.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 850 people are inpatients in the hospital.

VACCINES

Ireland has administered 77,303 vaccines as of Wednesday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, expects 700,000 people to be vaccinated between now and the end of March.

Of that figure, 69,378 were for frontline healthcare workers, with 7,925 for residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

Mr Reid said Ireland has received 152,100 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, along with 3,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Meanwhile, a “phased return” to school is now on the cards for next week for children with special educational needs, with all parties now working towards a partial reopening next Thursday.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, announced today that following talks with the education stakeholders, all groups are now working towards a partial return on January 21 for primary school children.

This move will see children in special schools, children in special classes, and children with significant additional needs in mainstream primary classes return.

However, arrangements have yet to be made for post-primary students.

Talks remain ongoing.