RTÉ calls for people who wrote to Gay Byrne for new documentary

Dear Gay will tell the story behind the tens of thousands of letters written to Gay Byrne over his 60 year legendary broadcasting career
RTÉ calls for people who wrote to Gay Byrne for new documentary

Gay Byrne broadcasted on air and on television over his 60 year broadcasting career. Photo: RTÉ

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 16:28
Caitlín Griffin

RTÉ has announced a new documentary on broadcaster Gay Byrne, due to release later this year.

The documentary aims to tell some of the stories behind the letters written to Gay Byrne over his 60 years in broadcasting.

RTÉ are appealing for anyone who wrote to Gay over the decades to get in touch to tell what effect your letter had.

Dear Gay will tell the story behind the tens of thousands of letters written to Gay Byrne. Photo: RTÉ
Dear Gay will tell the story behind the tens of thousands of letters written to Gay Byrne. Photo: RTÉ

Byrne, who died aged 85 in 2019, broadcasted both on-air and on television over his career.

Over the years, people wrote letters to the former The Late Late Show host sharing personal stories, which often lifted the lid on subjects such as domestic abuse, divorce, abortion, homosexuality, and clerical abuse.

If you have an interesting story you want to tell about Gay Byrne, you can find more information here.

Read More

Judi Dench pays tribute to Mother and Baby Homes survivor Philomena Lee

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 Northern Ireland sees 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths
Three more residents pass away after Covid-19 outbreak at nursing home Three more residents pass away after Covid-19 outbreak at nursing home
Covid-19: New vaccination centre established at Beacon Hospital to support HSE Covid-19: New vaccination centre established at Beacon Hospital to support HSE
gay byrnerte
CC HSE MEDIA BRIEFING

Staff shortages a growing concern at nursing homes, HSE says

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices