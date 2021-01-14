RTÉ calls for people who wrote to Gay Byrne for new documentary

RTÉ has announced a new documentary on broadcaster Gay Byrne, due to release later this year.

The documentary aims to tell some of the stories behind the letters written to Gay Byrne over his 60 years in broadcasting.

RTÉ are appealing for anyone who wrote to Gay over the decades to get in touch to tell what effect your letter had.

Dear Gay will tell the story behind the tens of thousands of letters written to Gay Byrne. Photo: RTÉ

Byrne, who died aged 85 in 2019, broadcasted both on-air and on television over his career.

Over the years, people wrote letters to the former The Late Late Show host sharing personal stories, which often lifted the lid on subjects such as domestic abuse, divorce, abortion, homosexuality, and clerical abuse.

If you have an interesting story you want to tell about Gay Byrne, you can find more information here.