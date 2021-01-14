Cork city property prices expected to rise by 5% this year despite pandemic impact

The price of the average three-bed semi in Cork City is expected to rise by 5% over the next 12 months, according to a survey by Real Estate Alliance (REA).

Despite the expected impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market, prices increased by €5,000 between September and December to €325,000, a rise of 1.6%, the Q4 REA Average House Price Index shows.

Looking ahead, sellers expect a strong market in the coming months, though the threat of Brexit and Covid-19 looms over this.

“Overall, demand continues to be relatively strong with a mixture of both mortgage approved and cash purchasers, but lack of stock coming to the market remains an issue,” said Michael O’Donoghue of REA O’Donoghue and Clarke, Cork.

“We would see a possible increase of 5% in 2021, but this is dependent on both Brexit and the impact of the pandemic throughout the year.”

Prices in Cork county increased by €1,000 between September and December, a rise of 0.6%, the Q4 REA Average House Price Index shows.

REA graphic showing property price predictions for 2021

The price of the average three-bed semi in Co. Cork is expected to rise by 3% in the next 12 months, according to the survey.

The price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Bantry rose steadily throughout 2020, from an average of €198,000 in December 2019 to €202,000 by Q4 2020, a 2% increase, and time to sell dropped from 11 weeks in September to nine weeks by the end of the year.

The price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Charleville increased throughout 2020, from an average of €154,000 in December 2019 to €157,500 by Q4 2020, a 2.3% increase and time to sell dropped from eight weeks in September to seven weeks by the end of the year.

“There is a severe shortage of stock locally, with transaction levels very low for Q4,” said Sarah O’Keeffe of REA O’Keeffe, Charleville.

Nationally, average house prices rose by almost 1.5% over the past three months in a market fuelled by a combination of record mortgage approvals and an unprecedented lack of supply, the Q4 REA Average House Price Index found.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by more than €3,000 over the past three months to €239,194 – an annual increase of 1.9%.

REA percentage increases county by county

The biggest rises in Q4 came in Ireland’s secondary cities and the commuter counties – both of whom had experienced the least movement in prices over the preceding 18 months.

Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford cities shared a combined increase of 2.4% in the past 12 weeks with prices rising by €6,000 to an average of €262,500.

Commuter counties are now feeling the benefit of the migration towards space and home working potential, with three bed semis rising 2.2% by almost €6,000 on the Q3 figure to an average of €253,111.