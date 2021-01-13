Watch: Dáil hears Dublin TD pay tribute to grandmother who died from Covid-19

Fianna Fáil Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe told the chamber that his grandmother Patricia would be laid to rest tomorrow in an emotional contribution to a discussion on the virus.
Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe said his grandmother was a "very gentle lady" who passed away in her care home last Sunday. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 21:43
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A TD has paid tribute to his grandmother in the Dáil after she passed away from Covid-19.

Mr McAuliffe said that his grandmother was in a nursing home and was surrounded "by those who have become her family".

"On previous occasions I have started my contribution by giving my condolences to those who have passed away. Over the last few days we know that there will be families laying to rest their loved ones who have suffered the fatal consequences of this virus. 

"They do so in the cruellest of circumstances, limited in numbers to ten mourners, often with a closed coffin, and without the support of their wider family or community. 

"Tomorrow, I and my family will do that with my grandmother, Patricia McAuliffe, who was a very gentle lady who, thankfully, passed away gently on Sunday night in her care home, surrounded not by her family but by those who have become her family during lockdown. 

"I imagine that she will be included in the nightly numbers, but as Deputy (Fergus) O’Dowd has said, it is important that we know that there are people behind those numbers. 

"I only wish that I knew the names of the other 46 people that were mentioned last night, or indeed the 3,894 other people on this island who have passed away. There will be time for commemoration.

"For now we must continue to do what we know we must do, which is to wash our hands, stay at home and to keep one’s distance. These directions may ring hollow but they work and we need them to work," said Mr McAuliffe.

Ms McAuliffe, a mother of five, passed away on Sunday.

