Government housing policy will 'push up prices', Sinn Féin claims

Taoiseach maintains objective is to help young people to buy a home
Government housing policy will 'push up prices', Sinn Féin claims

Sinn Féin claims the government's housing policy was 'drafted by the construction industry' and will drive up prices. The Taoiseach has rejected this suggestion. Picture: PA

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 14:43
Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

The Government have been accused of allowing "wealthy property developers and big landlords" to direct housing policy.

The Taoiseach has come under fire in the Dáil over a proposed affordable housing scheme which, it has been suggested, will simply push up prices.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the shared equity loan scheme is "almost identical" to proposals put forward by Property Industry Ireland and Irish Institutional Property which, she said, represent 14 of the "biggest players" in the sector.

The plan, which Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien brought to Cabinet before Christmas, offers equity loans of up to 30% on new-build homes under €400,000.

Ms McDonald said this policy was "drafted for the Government by the construction industry".

She told the Dáil: "Shared equity loan schemes push up prices. Everyone knows that. Even officials in the Departments of the Taoiseach, and Public Expenditure and Reform have advised the Government of this fact.

Housing policy being directed by wealthy property developers and big landlords is what we have while ordinary people continue to live out the nightmare that is this housing crisis.

She pressed the Taoiseach on why the Government are allowing lobbyists for the property industry to write housing policy.

However, Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the Government is "not allowing anybody to write our housing policies" and instead is taking a multi-strand approach to the issue.

"The objective is try to give young people a chance to buy a home and enhance the affordability for them to buy a home. 

It is extremely difficult for them under present circumstances and we are conscious of that. 

He hit out at Sinn Féin claiming the party is against the concept of home ownership in general.

Mr Martin said a balanced approach to solve the housing and homelessness crisis is required.

He said the Government is directing resources into reducing the number of people in emergency accommodation, building more social housing, and developing a strong affordable home dimension "so younger people and working people will be in a position to own a home in the particular locality in which they reside".

Read More

Dermot O'Leary: Pandemic is opportune time to start solving dysfunctional Irish housing

More in this section

Debenhams workers overwhelmingly reject Government deal Debenhams workers overwhelmingly reject Government deal
Brexit Northern Ireland faces fresh shortages over Brexit deal, retailers warn
CC LE WILLIAM BUTLER YATES New protocols for Naval Service to avoid Covid outbreaks on ships
sinn féinhousingaffordable housingdevelopers
Coronavirus

19 further Covid-19 deaths in the North with 1,145 new cases

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices