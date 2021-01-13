'Glaring inaccuracies' in woman's testimony included in Mother and Baby Home report

Noelle Brown, who was born in the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home, has said that there were “10 glaring inaccuracies” in her testimony which was included in the report published on Tuesday.

The report highlighted how thousands of children died.

The report found that in the mother and baby homes under investigation by the Commission around 56,000 unmarried mothers, some as young as 12, passed through, and 57,000 children were born, with the highest admissions in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Ms Brown told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that her testimony had arrived in the post on Wednesday after she had pushed for a copy of it to be sent to her.

The questions included in the report “looked like they were written by nuns in the 60s” she added.

The tone of the questions centred around religious affiliations and social class while some were “inappropriate” she said.

Her responses had been "shoe horned" into the report, she said and made to look like she had answered many more questions.

A major inaccuracy was that the report said that she was raised by her birth parents, which was not the case.

Participating in the report had been “a wasted effort”, she said had done so in an effort to find out if she was subjected to vaccine trials.

She knew of people who had the scars to show that they had been involved in such trials.

“Details are very important to adopted people. These are our stories.”

This was not a survivor centred approach as had been claimed by the Minister, she said. The survivors still felt stigmatised. The Government was out of step with society, they were not taking the temperature of the feelings of society who supported the survivors, she said.

She added that survivors were hurt by the level of insensitivity being shown to them. There was no sense of what it was like for survivors.