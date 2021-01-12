46 Covid deaths and 3,086 cases as Ireland 'sees the effect' of recent infection surge

The 46 Covid-related deaths today confirmed by the Department of Health reflect the surging infection rates reported in recent weeks according to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan.

44 of the deaths occurred in January while 2 of the fatalities happened in December.

In total, the number of Covid-related fatalities has now reached 2,397.

Speaking this evening as the latest cases were confirmed, Dr Tony Holohan said the high mortality figures are set to continue due to the high levels of Covid-19 infection in the country.

"Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting.

"Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time," said Dr Holohan.

The CMO said the public need to stay at home "out of respect" for those who have died or are receiving care from health workers.

"What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home,” he said.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed a further 3,086 cases of coronavirus today bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 155,591.

A further breakdown of the cases confirmed today shows:

1,425 cases are men and 1,642 are women

54% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age of cases is 42 years old

604 cases are reported in Galway, 574 cases in Dublin, 466 were recorded in Mayo, 187 confirmed in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties.

Rising hospitalisations

The latest cases and Covid-19 deaths come as the number of people receiving treatment in intensive care has surpassed the spring peak last year.

1,692 patients are receiving treatment in hospital for the virus while 158 people are in intensive care, above the 155 patients reported last year in April during the first wave. 128 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours while 88 people were discharged.

Writing earlier on Twitter, HSE chief executive, Paul Reid said “Nobody wants more people sick with Covid-19.

“1,700 patients now in hospital and 143 in ICU would swap with any of us.

"The big ask of everyone is to stay at home and help get our hospitals and nursing homes back to safer levels.

“Our healthcare teams ask just this of us.”

Nursing home outbreaks

Meanwhile, there are more than 100 Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across the country, with more than 50 detected since the new year alone.

Nursing Homes Ireland said nursing homes are on high alert as the country remains in the grip of a third Covid wave that has seen 1,700 people in hospital this week.

The latest available data on Covid outbreaks shows that 22 new outbreaks were confirmed in nursing homes in the last week of December, as public health measures were relaxed.