Tusla not proceeding with scheme to reduce garda child protection notifications 

Tusla has said it has no plans to roll out a pilot scheme that cut hundreds of child welfare and protection notifications it was receiving from gardaí in Cork.

According to a recent internal audit, the area management team in Tusla Cork commenced the pilot initiative in response to the significant number of notifications being received from An Garda Siochána where the threshold for intervention by Tusla is not met, but which still required processing.

"It involves a designated point of contact being made available for consultation/discussion with gardaí based at a local garda station who are considering forwarding a notification of suspected abuse," it said. "This initiative has resulted in a considerable reduction in the number of notifications received where the Tusla threshold criteria was not met."

It also said consideration was being given to rolling out the pilot further.

However, Tusla has now confirmed that is not the case.

It said the pilot involved informal consultations, where a member of An Garda Síochána with a child protection or welfare concern could consult with Tusla where any advice or clarity was required prior to the completion of a Notification Form.

Across a one-year period from September 2019 to September 2020, there were a total of 413 informal consultations completed with Midleton District. Of those, 133 required a notification.

A Tusla spokesperson said: "There are no plans to roll this particular project out to the wider Cork area or other areas currently. However, Tusla does work closely with An Garda Síochána in all regions nationally, including regular meetings and communication."

Tusla said it continues to engage "very proactively" with An Garda Síochána at local level to ensure obligations are met in terms of mandatory reporting and the appropriateness of referrals.