Tributes paid to memory of 'Old Man Belfield' who died at UCD 

Michael Byrne had become a fixture of campus life and was remembered with fond affection. File picture. 

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 22:25
Ciarán Sunderland

Tributes have been paid to the memory of a homeless man affectionately known “Old Man Belfield” who died earlier today.

Named by University College Dublin (UCD) as Michael Byrne, it is understood the man was found in the late hours of this morning.

In a statement the university said: “Michael Byrne, affectionately known as “Old Man Belfield” by students and staff, sadly passed away on Monday 11 January 2021.

“A fiercely private person, we thank those of you who quietly looked out for Michael.

“We will miss him around the campus.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Independent Councillor Anthony Flynn also confirmed the homeless man’s death.

Mr Flynn said the man was found by another homeless person.

Although no cause of death has been confirmed as of yet, the CEO of Inner City Homeless said further deaths this winter would occur without increased outreach efforts.

“We warned that unless increased efforts were implemented regarding outreach protocols we would see further death,” he said.

A fixture of the university campus for many years, staff and former students have shared fond memories of his presence at UCD.

Professor Gavin Barett, an academic at the UCD Sutherland School of Law said: “Someone I loved seeing walking about UCD for two decades, and one can see from the retweets and likes how many felt the same and he clearly liked being there and felt safe there.

“I was just wondering last week why I hadn't seen him around and if he was ok. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” he wrote on Twitter.

An Associate Professor of UCD, Aidan Regan, said he would love to see a mural painted in memory of Mr Byrne.

“So sorry to hear this. Go well and go peacefully Michael. We will miss your quiet presence in UCD,” said Orina Belton, a professor of pharmacology at UCD.

