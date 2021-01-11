Traffic through Phoenix Park set to fall under proposals

The amount of traffic through Dublin’s Phoenix Park is set to fall under official proposals.

More sustainable transport options and a safer environment for the capital’s walkers and cyclists could be provided, the Office of Public Works (OPW) said.

It published a report suggesting change in how the landmark green space in the heart of the city is used.

The OPW said: “The emerging preferred option is to reposition the Phoenix Park as an important natural resource for the citizens of Dublin and further afield, while seeking to reduce through traffic over the medium to long term.

“This preferred option would significantly improve pedestrian and cycling safety while also providing more sustainable transport options for those working in the park and accessing its visitor attractions and amenities.”

The Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options study was ordered after controversy over the reopening of side gates to car traffic last summer after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

A public consultation process starts later this month.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought home to many the benefits to be enjoyed in a space like this, which is very precious and especially valuable in a large urban centre such as Dublin city.

“Our aim with this report is to set out for the public the transport and mobility issues arising in the park and present considered solutions.”