Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade at scene of Ballyfermot blaze

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a large fire in Ballyfermot.
Eight units of the fire service are at the scene in an industrial premise in Dublin 10. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 21:08
Greg Murphy

Dublin Fire Brigade is attending the scene of a large fire in Ballyfermot.

Eight units of the fire service are at the scene in an industrial premise in Dublin 10.

Locals have been advised to close their windows if they are impacted by the smoke plume.

Meanwhile, a massive fire at a grain storage building in Cork Harbour was brought under control earlier this afternoon by members of the Cork County Fire Service.

The alarm was raised just before 8.45am when locals reported a massive plume of smoke rising from the deepwater port compound.

It could be seen from up to 20km away.

The Port of Cork advised people to close windows and doors and remain indoors, and it later suspended all shipping operations in Ringaskiddy as a precaution.

Ringaskiddy blaze the third Cork harbour fire in four months

