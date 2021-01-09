People attending Covid-19 tests reminded not to take public transport

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is reminded people of HSE advice that public transport should not be used by those attending a Covid-19 test appointment.

"This advice was published by the HSE last year, but in light of the increase in testing activity, it is worth re-iterating at this stage," an NTA spokesperson said.

"Public transport has had a very good record in safeguarding passengers and employees in Ireland throughout this crisis, and it is essential that we all continue to protect each other."

The HSE advises those attending their test to try to avoid other people as much as possible when going to their appointment.

Where possible people should use their own means of transport such as driving themselves, cycling their bike or walking.

Those who are cycling and walking should follow social distancing guidelines.

If these are not an option or you do not feel well enough to get yourself to the test centre, a family member or friend can drive you. If possible, this should be someone you live with or have been in contact with within the previous couple of days.

At all times, follow the advice on respiratory hygiene, social distancing and wearing a face covering when in a test centre and travelling to and from it.

Meanwhile, Iarnród Éireann has said it will be operating a revised and reduced schedule across the rail network from Monday, January 11.

The revised schedule reflects the significantly reduced demand due to the current Level 5 restrictions.

Iarnród Éireann said it will ensure service continuity and resilience for essential workers and carers who need to travel.

The requirement to pre-book Intercity travel which was implemented over the Christmas and New Year period has been extended until further notice.

Pre-booking travel is required in order to ensure the 25% capacity available for use is managed in a safe and sanitary manner.

Passengers using Iarnród Éireann for essential travel can check travel times at irishrail.ie