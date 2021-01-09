Covid-19: 1,285 in hospital and 119 in ICU ahead of predicted peak next week

There are 1,285 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals around the country this morning.

This is an increase of 134 on yesterday's record-setting numbers. Of these 1,285 patients, 119 are in being cared for in ICU.

HSE Chief Paul Reid warned today that these figures will rise.

"Saving lives and protecting more people getting sick is our priority," he said.

"But, in time, the huge sacrifices everyone is making will work."

Nphet is predicting next week will be the peak in Covid-19 hospital admissions.

It says 1,300 people will need hospital care in an optimistic scenario, following the post-Christmas surge in cases.

Former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Mary Favier, says the number of GP referrals to hospital is of huge concern.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing the results of the big surge in testing and positive cases from over Christmas. Those patients are now becoming ill," said Dr Favier.

"I have had some very distressing conversations with patients over the last week.

"Patients in their 40s, 50s, 60s who are now becoming breathless, very tired, almost impossible to get out of bed and patients being sent to hospital. Very concerning."

Today's figures come as the more highly transmissible South African variant has been identified in Ireland.

The first three cases of the strain were confirmed here yesterday while the UK variant accounts for about 25% of recent Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Infectious diseases professor Jack Lambert, from Dublin's Mater Hospital, says the South African strain will spread in a similar fashion.

"The UK variant has increased in percentages in Ireland since it was first identified. The South African strain will probably do the same thing.

"We have to be even more meticulous with our Covid prevention plans in all community settings and in the hospitals."

From today, visitors to Ireland from the UK and South Africa will have to show a negative Covid-19 test.

The results must have been produced within 72 hours of travelling.

Prof Lambert says all counties have experienced far more cases of Covid-19 in the third wave than during the previous peak.

"In the spring, most of the cases of Covid really were isolated to a few hospitals in Dublin so the virus was really located in parts of Dublin and Dublin county.

"We peaked at around 800-900. We peaked in the ICUs at a certain number.

"This time around the virus is all over the country and we've got 1,200-plus in the hospital but it's not just in three hospitals, it is spread around every hospital in the country."