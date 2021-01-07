US special envoy to Northern Ireland resigns after US Capitol riots

The US special envoy to Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvaney, has resigned from his post.

Mr Mulvaney, a former chief of staff to US President Donald Trump, told CNBC he “can’t stay” in the role following chaotic scenes in Washington DC.

“We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night,” he said.

“We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of.

“But all of that went away yesterday.” Mr Mulvaney said President Trump was “not the same as he was eight months ago”.

"I can't stay here." Mick Mulvaney, who previously served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, says he is resigning from his current role as special envoy to Northern Ireland following the assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump protestors. https://t.co/sG5k51cQAm pic.twitter.com/lf91Z789oo — CNBC (@CNBC) January 7, 2021

The Republican expects many Trump administration figures to follow suit. White House deputy national security advisor, Matt Pottinger, has already done so along with members of the First Lady, Melania Trump's staff.

However, Mr Mulvaney said some administration figures fear resigning their posts as they are afraid the US President may nominate worse successors.

Mr Mulvaney said: "“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

The resignation follows scenes of chaos last night in the US Capitol after a violent mob of Trump supporters forced legislators, gathered to confirm the electoral college vote of US President-elect Joe Biden.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes to unfold in a seat of American political power.

A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence. Police said three other people died from medical emergencies.

-With from reporting from Press Association