New stamp marks 150th anniversary of disestablishment of Church of Ireland

A new stamp has been issued to mark the 150th anniversary of the disestablishment of the Church of Ireland, which effectively severed its links with the British state to create a standalone entity.

The €1 ‘N’ rate stamp, by Dublin’s Vermillion Design, features an image of the sun, moon and stars stained-glass panel from Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral in Cork City.

The featured panel is one of the 74 cathedral windows which feature the watercolour paintings of William Burges, who was awarded first prize in the architectural competition to rebuild the cathedral in 1863, and Horatio Walter Lonsdale.

The Church of Ireland was officially disestablished on January 1, 1871, which meant it was no longer tied to the Church of England or to the State.

The Church lost its income from the exchequer and its status and survival became entirely its own responsibility, and church appointments also became a matter to be decided on by the membership of the Church.

Disestablishment, along with Home Rule and the Land Act, was part of British Prime Minister William Gladstone’s efforts to deal with ‘the Irish question’.

The move was of national importance, in that it removed the status of a state church that had commanded the allegiance of only a minority of the population.

“Disestablishment has enabled the Church of Ireland to be free to shape its own future,” said the Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Bishop of Glendalough.

An image of the stamp, including the sun, moon and stars from the stained glass of Cork's Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral.

“Today’s Church of Ireland wants to invest the energy of that freedom in the life of today’s Irish society.

“When the Irish Church Act 1869 dissolved the union between the Church of Ireland and the state, an early strategist of the disestablished church said that the Church of Ireland was ‘free to shape her future course, independent of state control’ and focus on its own personal and spiritual mission.

“Disestablishment would see the Church of Ireland becoming an entity in its own right from 1871, tied to neither the Church of England nor the State.

“It has enabled the Church to find afresh its independence and mission.

“It has conferred freedom for laity and clergy to develop a synodical way of life and understanding and to engage with confidence with those of other traditions.”

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys welcomed the issuing of the stamp.

“At that time, there was great trepidation as to how, or whether, the Church of Ireland itself would survive given that it was stripped of such critical supports and legal standing,” she said.

As we enter 2021, it is timely to reflect on the fact that the ‘Irish Church’ has not only survived but it has done remarkably well in the intervening period.

She paid tribute to its enduring resilience and the remarkable roles played by members of the Church of Ireland in leadership, public service roles, and wider roles since independence.

“Presidents of Ireland, government ministers, a Chief Justice, as well as leading figures in health, education and public administration have been drawn from among members of the Church of Ireland — combined with the contributions made in wider Irish society across business, commerce, media and wider sectors," she said.

The image on the stamp has been reproduced with the permission of the Dean and Chapter of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

The stamp and a special First Day Cover envelope are available at anpost.com/shop (with free delivery) for 12 months, at the GPO Dublin and at main post offices.