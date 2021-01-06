Mother: I'm more afraid for my children's mental health than of the virus

Cork mother who has three children with special needs is happy with plans to keep special schools open
According to the Department of Education, 124 special schools and 1,836 special classes will reopen on Monday.

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 20:00
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Sarah Twomey has three children who have special educational needs. She is one of many parents happy to hear that plans are being put in place that will see special schools remain open despite school closures. 

According to the Department of Education, 124 special schools and 1,836 special classes will reopen on Monday. However, unions have expressed concerns around this timeframe. 

Based in Ballyphehane in Cork, Ms Twomey's oldest son, who is in his 20s, is considered 'twice-exceptional'. "That means he is gifted, and that he has autism," she explained. She also has 12-year-old twins, one of whom is severely autistic, non-verbal, and needs 24-hour supervision. His brother has autism and ADHD.

“My boy with the more complex needs goes to a special school, and the other attends a unit at the mainstream school.” 

More than anything else, Ms Twomey wants her children’s education to continue despite the school closures. 

The last lockdown wreaked havoc on my children’s nervous system and their mental health. My boy with the more complex needs, he can’t do virtual learning. He is non-verbal, he lives in a sensory world, you cannot translate the education he gets through a computer. 

“Without a routine, our children’s sensory needs and their nervous systems go through the roof completely. They don’t sleep at night either because their nervous system is on high alert. When that happens over a long period of time, we’re in trouble.” 

Without school, her family also has no respite during the day, she explains. "If they weren't to re-open, I would be fearful for my children's wellbeing. That's before I even consider my own wellbeing, or my partner's wellbeing. 

I would love to have the luxury of being afraid of a virus. That is no disrespect to anyone out there who is afraid of it or who has lost a loved one, but the needs of this household are more to the forefront of my mind, when I know how things can escalate for my children."

She said the schools did a fantastic job from September to Christmas managing the restrictions while allowing the children their education. 

"They really have been amazing. I would be more afraid for my children’s mental wellbeing out of school than I would be of the virus, to be honest. I understand parents' fears and that it's a complex situation but I'm more concerned about my children's mental health than anything." 

Children's Ombudsman warns against blanket closure of schools

