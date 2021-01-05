Children's Ombudsman warns against blanket closure of schools

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) is urging the Government to avoid a blanket closure of schools due to the disproportionately negative effect it will have on children with disabilities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Cabinet Sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting today to discuss the closure of schools across the country, with the expectation that they will shut for the entire month of January.

A final decision is due to be taken at tomorrow's full Cabinet meeting.

Speaking in advance of today’s meeting, Dr Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children said: “I would urge members of the Cabinet sub-committee and Nphet to consider a wide range of options around the education of children.

"The simple, blanket closure of all schools, as happened in March last year, is not a viable option because of the massive impact it will have on our children and their families.

“Without a doubt, children with disabilities and children from disadvantaged backgrounds will once more be disproportionately affected by Covid-19 school closures, therefore any long-term measures to reduce transmission in society must consider the substantial negative impact on these groups.

Education is about more than learning, it is about developing personalities, talents, and abilities of children to reach their greatest potential while also facilitating mental health, play and recreation.

"I would urge all of these decision-makers to look to how they might generate a nuanced response and facilitate our vulnerable children to attend school as well as how to properly support those who engage in home learning.”

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office has written to the Government on a number of occasions seeking the development of more nuanced options around the closing and opening of schools during Covid-19 restrictions.

Nuala Ward, Director of Investigations at the OCO said: "For those with special needs the safety, routine and discipline of school is about more than education, it offers a pathway for them to grow and learn socially which is vital if they were to reach their full potential.

"It is vital that the Government are reminded of the massive negative impact the last lockdown had on this cohort of children and their families. Regression on many fronts is guaranteed if their education is shut down again.

“For children who live in poverty and are at a socio-economic disadvantage, such as Traveller and Roma children as well as for those in Direct Provision and many homeless children in family hubs and emergency accommodation, long-term school closures means the inequalities they already face will be increased immeasurably."