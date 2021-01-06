Cabinet considering proposal for Leaving Certs to return to school

It is understood that Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, is pushing for proposals that would see exam students return to in-person learning for three days a week from Monday.

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 12:30
Jess Casey

Leaving Cert students could still receive some in-classroom schooling despite school closures under recommendations the Minister for Education is bringing to Cabinet this Wednesday.

The Minister is also understood to be bringing forward proposals that would see children in special schools and children in special classes in mainstream schools continue to receive in-person education.

However, such proposals are subject to Cabinet approval this afternoon and to the latest public health advice.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the Government is looking at widespread school closures until at least the end of January.

The Government is also still committed to holding the Leaving Cert exams this summer in the traditional format, Mr Martin also confirmed.

However, concerns have been raised about the amount of class time students lost during the last school closure and about the impact of this on their exams.

The equivalent of the Leaving and Junior Cert exams have been cancelled throughout the UK due to the effects of the pandemic.

The Irish Second-Level Students' Union (ISSU) called this week for students in exam years to be allowed to return to in-person learning, as well as the children of essential workers.

A full decision on school closures is expected this afternoon.

Should schools be kept open?

