Yellow low-temperature and ice warning in effect for 10 counties

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 08:00
Greg Murphy

People in ten counties are being warned about icy conditions this morning after temperatures dropped to minus-five degrees overnight.

A status yellow low-temperature alert is currently in place for all of Connacht, along with Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Clare.

The weather warning runs until 10 o'clock this morning.

But Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says the cold snap will continue for the rest of the week.

"It is rare for us to have temperatures this low," he said.

"I suppose during the winter months we'd typically see temperatures fall below freezing on certainly upwards of 20 or 30 nights a year.

"However, at the moment we are seeing exceptionally cold temperatures and they are dipping well below that again further as I said emphasised by the low temperatures we've experienced last night.

"Certainly we are in the midst of a particularly cold spell."

Building sites 'well-managed and should stay open', says CIF boss

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

