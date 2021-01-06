Building sites 'well-managed and should stay open', says CIF boss

Construction Industry Federation head, Tom Parlon, has defended the record of the construction sector with regard to Covid safety
Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 07:50
Vivienne Clarke

The director-general of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, has defended the record of the construction sector with regard to Covid safety.

Mr Parlon told Newstalk Breakfast that he had been shocked to learn that the Government was considering closing down the sector during the current lockdown.

The sector has “an exemplary record” on sites, he said, with only four cases and two outbreaks out of 200,000 construction workers on sites around the country up to the week of December 14.

Sites were closed for the two weeks over Christmas and therefore could not have contributed to the current surge, he pointed out.

“Sites are being excellently managed.” 

Mr Parlon said that during the last lockdown 5,000 homes had not been built and output had dropped by 10% at a cost of €3bn to the industry and the economy.

During discussions in recent days, Mr Parlon said he had been assured by the minister that the construction of housing and educational projects would continue.

Ireland was the only country under restrictions that was considering closing its construction sector, he said. In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland the sector was still operating.

Every effort was being made by the construction industry and its workers, he said.

