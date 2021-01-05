Government may not set firm return date for schools

The Government's Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet today to discuss whether to close schools for at least the month of January.

The meeting will take place today between the leaders of the three coalition party leaders as well as the ministers for Finance, Public Expenditure, Justice, Health, and Education.

The subcommittee will discuss the options for education going forward.

However, it is understood that many ministers, including education minister Norma Foley, are of the view that children should not be allowed back into the classroom if such a recommendation is made by Nphet.

Sources say that any announcement would be made on Wednesday after a full Cabinet meeting.

It is understood that there may not be a set return date for students, but instead a commitment to return when public health advice deems it safe.

Ms Foley yesterday met with opposition education representatives and told them that keeping schools closed would be a "societal response".

"The reason for the delay [of reopening] is because there is an acknowledgement that the new restrictions required a societal response to minimise contacts and slow the mobilisation of society," the minister told Opposition representatives.

The closure of schools would stop the movement of around one million people, it is believed. It is also understood that proposals to allow some children to attend schools will be discussed.

Department of Education secretary-general Seán Ó Foghlú said they would be "guided by public health advice", and no decision on the reopening of schools had been made as of yet.

Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan says that whatever happens, the school meal scheme must continue.

“The school meals programme is an essential support for thousands of children, and with classes unlikely to reopen next week it is critical that it continues for families.

“In the first lockdown from last March school meals continued in various formats including as food parcels and vouchers.

“The Minister for Social Protection should confirm as quickly as possible that alternative arrangements will be put in place if there is an extended closure."