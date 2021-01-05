Fire forced evacuation of Dublin apartment block

Residents at an apartment block in Tallaght in Dublin had to be evacuated last night due to a fire.

No injuries were reported after emergency workers dealt with the blaze in an underground car park.

Dublin Fire Brigade says the temperature of the car which was impacted was around 500 degrees.

Three crews attended the scene and visibility was severely impacted.

