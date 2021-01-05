Lorries turned back from Dublin Port due to Brexit 

A small number of freight exporters have been turned back from ferries to the UK from Dublin Port due to Brexit customs changes since the turn of the new year.

The cases were used by officials from across State agencies at Dublin Port to highlight the need for those moving freight to and from the UK to have their customs documentation in order.

The head of Revenue's operations at Dublin Port, Tom Talbot said that six of the vehicles had been turned back by Stena Lines at Holyhead on Friday, with a further four on Sunday at Dublin Port. In each instance, he said, Revenue agents were able to assist the drivers. However, he said that in some cases, ferries may have been missed.

Mr Talbot said that since the UK's exit from the customs union at the end of 2020, there had been no major disruption at the capital's port, but said that traffic volumes had been low due to the time of year, which he said was "beneficial" in terms of traffic flows around the port.

He stressed that hauliers using the port should expect delays. He said that 92% of freight coming into Ireland had been given an on-board green status which meant it would be able to leave the port as quickly as possible. He said that in the "early days, things at the Port are very much bedding down" but that it would take time to build familiarity with the new systems.

"That familiarity will depend on the driver, but we expect it will bed in very, very quickly on that side. But this is new to everybody this week, so it will take time."

He said that that small number of stopped freight movements was made up by a number of vans and the drivers were "walked through" the process by Revenue.

"Those numbers are really small. They're small because of the time of year and because people know that if you don't have the right documentation, you will be turned back. When it's right, you can come back and get on board the ferry."

No freight vehicles have been turned back on arrival at a port, Mr Talbot said.

Hazel Sheridan of the Department of Agriculture said that hauliers should contact the Department if it is unsure on how to fill out forms.