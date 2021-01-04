Arlene Foster says Northern Ireland in 'dire situation' over Covid-19

The Stormont Executive has “very difficult decisions to take” in a “dire situation”, Arlene Foster said.

Ministers are taking part in an urgent meeting tonight in response to soaring numbers of coronavirus infections.

The First Minister, along with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, took part in a four nations call at 5pm on the response to the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Co Fermanagh before the Executive meeting, Mrs Foster did not rule out keeping schools closed.

“The advice coming to us is that we will need to take action and that we’ll need to take action very quickly,” she said.

I don’t want to prejudge the discussions at the Executive at 6pm but we will have very difficult decisions to take, there is no doubt about that.

“I was very clear that I would like to keep schools open for as long as possible but if it is the case that we do need to close schools as we did in March of last year, I will deeply regret that, but we will of course take whatever action is needed based on the medical evidence in front of us.”

Asked about the first of the post-primary transfer tests, which is due to take place on Saturday, Mrs Foster said it will be for the private companies which run the tests to “take into account the advice that we will be giving out tonight after the Executive meeting”.

The First Minister also expressed disappointment at the number of gatherings, and said ministers will speak to police about enforcement.

“Just today I was sent photographs of Portstewart and Portrush over the past couple of days and there were huge crowds gathering together and I really regret that because we have very difficult decisions to take tonight as a consequence,” she said.

“It is very clear to me that we cannot keep going in the trajectory upon which we currently are, 1,801 cases today, something similar yesterday, over 2,000 the day before. We cannot keep going in this direction or our health service will fall over, it will not be able to cope with what is going on.

“In terms of compliance, I have indicated that I have been disappointed by some of the actions which I have seen people being involved in.

“We will be engaging with the Police Service of Northern Ireland in the next coming hours as well to see what more we can do in relation to enforcement.”

Ms O’Neill tweeted: “Urgent decisive action is required to respond.”

It comes amid spiralling numbers of cases of Covid-19.

A further 1,801 positive cases were notified in Northern Ireland on Monday as the number of new cases over seven days hit 12,507.

Hospitals remained under pressure with a 99% occupancy rate.

There were 513 Covid-19 positive patients, 39 of whom were in intensive care units.

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Michael McBride described those figures as “deeply troubling”.

Dr Michael McBride, the chief medical officer (Liam McBurney/PA)

A six-week lockdown came into effect in Northern Ireland on St Stephen's Day, which included the closing of non-essential retail, most of the hospitality industry and close-contact services.

An 8pm to 6am curfew applied for the first week of the latest lockdown.

Dr McBride said the Executive will look at whether more is needed on Monday evening.

“We have put in place a significant number of restrictions, there are not many more restrictions which remain open to us,” he said.

“So it’s a combination of restrictions but also most importantly of us all following the advice and abiding by those restrictions. Now is not the time to duck or to dodge or to find a way around the restrictions.

“The vast majority in Northern Ireland are abiding by the guidance and following the regulations, it’s important now that everybody else does as well.

“We need to keep this virus in check, we need to get back in control of it again.”