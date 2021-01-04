Cork first-time TDs call for halt to leadership rumblings

A number of Fianna Fáil members are worried that an election next year could "ruin" the party, while others believe a change of leadership is needed before Micheál Martin's term as Taoiseach ends in December 2022.

However, two Cork TDs have said that now is not the time to discuss the party's leadership because of the scale of the Covid crisis.

Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said that he would prefer if party members were to support the Taoiseach.

I'm happy enough with the current leadership. And I find it slightly embarrassing that in the middle of a pandemic where cases are heading towards 5,000 per day we are talking about leadership changes within Fianna Fáil.

"I'd be happy if people just got behind Micheál."

Cork East TD James O'Connor said the discussions on the future leadership of the party could wait until later this year due to the size and scale of the crisis the pandemic poses.

"From my point of view, we're facing the largest crisis since the foundation of the State and I'd be strongly of the view that any commentary from TDs about the leadership of the party would be reckless.

With Covid case numbers rising rapidly, it’s more important than ever that each and every one of us does what is being asked of us.



Stay home and strictly limit social contacts.



We must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable and those on the frontline. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 3, 2021

"We're now facing the largest spike in cases that we've had, so the idea of talking about a leadership contest is ridiculous.

"I don't think the public wants to be talking about this, either – they want to talk about vaccination plans and supports for businesses. At some point later in the year, there may be time to put this to bed, but the public has bigger issues to focus on right now."

Mr O'Connor said that he had been "upfront" about his issues within the party, which he believes has struggled to counter opposition narratives on Government policy, but says he has "full confidence" they can be resolved.

The Taoiseach told journalists at a pre-Christmas briefing that he intends to lead the party into the next general election, scheduled to take place in 2025.

Several party sources, however, say it is unlikely Mr Martin will last that long, with some hoping a change is made before Mr Martin hands over the reins to Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Sources believe the only way that Fianna Fáil can adequately make a case for re-election to the public is by changing leader.

"The election will be fought by two big parties trying to make it a binary choice in Fine Gael and Sinn Féin," said a party TD.

"Unless we can break that narrative, we're in a bind. Without a new face, we're not going to break that narrative.

We need a credible leader who hasn't been part of a Fine Gael love-in."

Another party source said that former agriculture minister Barry Cowen's comments to the Sunday Independent last week "came at a particularly bad time", with record numbers of Covid cases. Mr Cowen had told the paper he believed a leadership change would be made before the next election.

"I personally – and I think a lot of the parliamentary party are of the same mind – I don't think he'll lead Fianna Fáil into the next election."

Sources say there is "plenty of ability" to take over as Taoiseach, with Mr Cowen, Dublin Bay South TD Jim O'Callaghan and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien all names suggested.

"If needs be, someone can step up," said one TD.