Brexit: Consumers in a tizzy over online charges 

Some UK-based websites such as furniture and fixtures specialist Made.com have just given up on Ireland, saying it is not worth the hassle of figuring out how to send products across the Irish Sea.

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 17:52
Pádraig Hoare

The harsh realities of Brexit are coming home to roost with added charges, confusing calculations, and even some UK websites simply stopping deliveries to Ireland.

Online forums and websites have been awash with consumers trying to figure out how to avoid paying unnecessary charges in recent days, with Amazon deliveries providing plenty of questions for customers reluctant to part with extra funds.

Some UK-based websites such as furniture and fixtures specialist Made.com have just given up on Ireland, saying it is not worth the hassle of figuring out how to send products across the Irish Sea.

In its help centre section, Made.com says: "We’re very sorry to inform you that due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by Brexit; and the transporting of goods between Mainland UK and the whole of Ireland, we have decided to take the difficult decision to cancel your order with us, and fully refund you."

Irish consumer help website MoneyGuideIreland has published comprehensive advice for would-be shoppers on the process, but even its experts are cautious about the new rules.

Even with a trade deal, there may be import duties on some items as well as changes to Vat, according to MoneyGuideIreland. 

"From January 2021 to July 2021, if the value of a package delivered from the UK to Ireland is less than €22 (including delivery charges), then it will be exempt from Irish import Vat. This means that on packages under €22 – Irish shoppers using most UK websites should see price reductions," it says, emphasising the word should.

No import duty will be charged on orders from the UK under €150, or about £135, but items over €150 not made in the UK might be liable for import duty, it warns.

Irish companies must be ready for added responsibilities as importers

