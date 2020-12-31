High numbers of people trying to get Covid test without referral

The HSE has contacted GPs to warn of a 'notable increase' in the numbers simply turning up to test centres and asking for a test when they have not been referred.
There are high numbers of people trying to get a Covid-19 test without a GP referral, the HSE has warned. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Aine Kenny

The HSE has urged people to stop attending Covid-19 test centres without an appointment or a referral from a GP after it saw an increase in the number of people arriving at the centres asking for a test.

A letter sent to GPs from the HSE stated that since December 23, there has been a "notable increase" in the number of service users attending the test centres without a referral.

"This is putting significant pressure on the efficient operations of the testing services and subsequently is leading to long delays and poor service user experience," the letter read. 

The HSE then went on to request GPs' help in ensuring that only people who need a test are given a referral, and those who do not require testing stop presenting at the test centres. 

The letter said that GPs should now inform their patients that a referral is mandatory for a test, and to ensure that individuals accept and attend their appointment in the centre it was scheduled in, as opposed to attending another centre. 

The letter also encouraged people to not arrive for the test early, to avoid queues. 

As of Wednesday, December 30, more than 2.3m Covid-19 tests have been completed in Ireland.

However, the HSE warned that testing and contact tracing capacity could be breached soon if the spread of the virus does not slow down. 

Yesterday, it was announced that the HSE is no longer advising close contacts of confirmed cases to get tested, in order to help the testing system get through the surge. 

However, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are still obliged to restrict your movements and contact your GP immediately if you develop symptoms.

In a briefing on Wednesday, the HSE's chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said they planned for a surge in the testing and tracing system, and now they are using all surge capacity. 

All six National Ambulance Service pop-ups are now in operation, and all trained Defence Forces staff are now working in swabbing centres. 

The HSE has also increased the number of lanes and the opening hours of test centres.

Laboratory capacity in Ireland has also increased, and the HSE has engaged with an external provider in relation to processing swabs. 

"Capacity is, however, finite, and each part of the pathway has a maximum capacity which we are close to reaching," said Ms O'Connor. 

"Continued exponential growth will challenge our system."

Vaccine Q&A: How long will it take, and when will I get mine?

