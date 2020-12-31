Covid-19: Early years sector seeks clarity on reopening plans

Childcare and early education providers have expressed fears over reopening their facilities next week, calling on the Government to clarify why alternative guidelines have been applied to the sector.

While all schools remain closed until January 11 to allow families to minimise their contacts before they return, the early years sector is to reopen on January 4.

Many working in the sector are "full of fear and anxiety" for the health, safety, and wellbeing of all who enter their services, according to Elaine Dunne, chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers.

A night of very little sleep from provider and staff. Do we take matters into our own hands and not open until the schools open. What choices are we left with minister. I emailed you yesterday Fear and anxiety within your sector and now we are back to no respect. @rodericogorman — Elaine Dunne Federation Early Childhood Providers (@MurphyDunne) December 31, 2020

"Young children are unable to socially distance and can be asymptomatic. It is felt by our members that there are discrepancies regarding the new guidelines outlining the fact that childcare facilities attached to primary schools do not have to reopen," she said.

If the aim of the extra closure days is to assess the situation, why is our sector subject to alternative guidelines."

She added that the extended school break would have a knock-on effect on staffing.

Elaine Dunne of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers. Picture: FECP Website

"We have every intention of reopening, but we must insist that the health and safety of our staff, children, and families is paramount. We seek the same respect as other educational providers in Ireland," Ms Dunne added.

"We also acknowledge that frontline and essential workers will need access to childcare facilities and we would like to help but we need to ensure safety for everyone."

Separately, Siptu has also called for the start date to be pushed back to coincide with the delayed reopening of schools.

“We are qualified educators and should be treated with the same respect shown to other educators by the Government," said Clare Casey, an early years educator, and Siptu member.

As an educator, I experience the same fears around contracting Covid-19 as my colleagues in primary and secondary schools, and just because I work in a creche doesn’t mean I am immune to catching this deadly virus.”

In a statement issued after the return to a strict lockdown was announced this week, Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman said public health advice had indicated that the continued operation of early learning and childcare services was safe.

"Continued operation of these services is also in the interest of children and is critical for working parents, especially those in the workforce on whom we rely to deliver essential services.

"My department will continue to ensure that all early learning and childcare providers and professionals are supported to deliver their services safely."

In a statement, the Department of Children said Mr O'Gorman had met with the early learning and childcare Covid-19 advisory group to discuss this matter.

"The Minister has committed to consider their concerns and will update early learning and childcare providers and parents after further consultation."

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is to work with public health to build further capacity in the HSE school support teams. Additional resources from the department's inspectorate will be added to these teams in the coming days, it said.

These officials will be working with the HSE school support teams, particularly in the fortnight around the planned re-opening of schools.