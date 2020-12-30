Fórsa: 'Arbitrary' policy of schools staying open during level 5 Covid restrictions needs to be reviewed

The “arbitrary” policy of keeping all schools open during Level 5 restrictions needs to be urgently reviewed, as schools are now facing a “very different” environment due to rising infections and a new Covid-19 variant.

That’s according to Fórsa, the union representing 12,000 Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) and school staff around the country.

The union has called today for a more flexible approach towards keeping schools open.

On Tuesday, the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) called on the Government to delay the reopening of schools until January 11.

It comes as the Cabinet met this Wednesday to discuss further restrictions under a return to a Level 5 lockdown.

Senior ministers have said it is a priority to keep the nation's schools open in the New Year.

However, the current policy around keeping all schools open needs to be reviewed due to rising infection and the new Covid-19 variant, which is more contagious, according to Andy Pike, Fórsa’s head of education.

Both these factors mean that schools will be operating in a very different public health environment when they re-open in January.

“The number of young people and adults testing positive for the virus is increasing, and will continue to rise once staff and students return to school.”

“It is now time to consider a more flexible and responsive approach to schools re-opening,” he said.

The Government has not yet indicated what level of transmission within the school population would prompt a decision to review the continued opening of schools, he added.

“The current policy is arbitrary and appears to be based on the narrow, limited, data from in-school testing rather than a more rounded view of cases in both schools and communities.”

“Staff, students, and parents need to know exactly what level of transmission would result in a change of policy. The priority of any Government must be to maintain safety.

"Nobody wants to see schools closed due to the pandemic," he added.

However, the current inflexible and unresponsive approach to the pandemic in our schools risks just that.

Fórsa is now calling for the development of plans to move to online learning and staggered attendance patterns. It has also called for the prioritisation of school staff for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Developing plans to move to online learning if necessary, will help ensure the continuation of education provision should some or all schools be required to close for limited periods, according to Mr. Pike.

This would avoid a repeat of the situation in March whereby school closures were enacted without a clear plan as to how best to maintain provision, he added.

Staggered attendance would also allow for genuine social distancing between students and minimise risk to staff, he added.

“Attendance should be prioritised for those student groups who would be most affected by any disruption to face-to-face learning.”

“If schools are to remain open during a worsening pandemic then all staff who are expected to continue to work in classrooms and in cramped school transports should be prioritised alongside frontline healthcare staff for the vaccine.”