Shared island unit can 'ease tensions' in the north, Taoiseach says

The Taoiseach’s shared island unit could help “ease tensions” between parties in the North and “give a sense of comfort” to those dealing with Dublin, Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin said the unit, with its €500m budget, is “something I am pushing very, very strongly".

"And I think ultimately it may result in easing tensions and giving people a sense of comfort in dealing with the Republic on issues of this kind and that’s been my agenda and ambition in relation to it," he said.

To me, it’s the nuts and bolts of the Good Friday Agreement, of the North-South relationship.

Mr Martin said the impact of Covid-19 has led to difficulties in the Stormont Executive which he said has worked well despite tensions between the five parties.

“In terms of the Covid situation, it’s difficult with five parties around the table, it has to be acknowledged," Mr Martin said.

"There are tensions there between the two main parties from time to time but I think, in some respects, it has to be acknowledged that Covid did more to unite and cement the executive, maybe, than people would have thought prior to Covid happening."

Despite the difficulties and despite the tensions, the executive has worked in very difficult circumstances in response to Covid-19, he said.

“But we will do everything we possibly can to support what they’re doing in the North, to work with our colleagues in the North in terms of facing this challenge."

The Taoiseach said there has been “concrete progress” already in major capital projects, such as the Ulster Canal.

“ At the North-South Ministerial Council [last month], we agreed that we would progress the next stage of the Ulster Canal and funding is being made available from the Shared Island fund.

"And then there will be further funding from the Rural Regeneration Fund. So very substantial funding is coming to the Ulster Canal and we’re going to finish that right out, the whole way up,” he said.

Mr Martin also said funding was given and allocated towards the initial design stage of the Sligo-Enniskillen Greenway.

“We’ve also provided funding for an all-island railway network study, particularly in terms of the feasibility of high-speed connectivity between Belfast and Dublin and Cork — and Derry and Limerick as well as hubs to that. So, they are three elements,” Mr Martin said.

The fourth element of the Shared Island, as outlined by Mr Martin, was an all-island research hub.

“We’re going to engage with the universities in respect of a competition for research funding from the Shared Island fund that would be on subjects that are of mutual interest to the North and the South, issues like cyber-security and other issues,” he said.

We’re also looking at projects around climate change and biodiversity.

“And again, any new ideas that come forward, there is substantial funding available now as a result of the Budget. It’s €500m over the next number of years that can be ring-fenced for these projects, that has never been there before. It’s over and above Departmental allocations,” he said.

There has been a decidedly mixed response to Mr Martin’s initiative.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said the Government's Shared Island Unit will allow for conversation about the future relationship north and south, she said it is not enough and will not prepare fully for a unity referendum.

She said the shared island unit should have the health service as a priority issue on its agenda but it's not included in the remit.

"Some people talk about reunification almost as in the language of almost threat or you know that it's a problem," she said.