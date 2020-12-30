Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Kildare man

Gardaí in Kildare are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.

Brian Coyle, 24, is missing from his home in Kilcock since Sunday, December 27.

Mr Coyle is described as being 5' 11", and of a slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Brian was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, a grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers.

He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Gardaí and Brian's family say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.