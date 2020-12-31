Limerick doctor pleads with people in Mid-West to stay home amid Covid surge in region

A consultant in intensive care medicine in Limerick has urged people in the Mid-West to take immediate steps to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

Limerick’s 14-day incidence rate has jumped to 406.4 per 100,000, with 792 people in the county testing positive in that time.

Dr Catherine Motherway echoed Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan in pleading with people to remain at home, cut their social contacts and do what they can to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Her comments came as the number of new cases nationally hit a record high of 1,718 yesterday, with 83 of those in Limerick. There have been 1,190 cases of Covid-19 in the Mid-West region in the past fortnight; 792 in Limerick, 214 in Clare and 184 in Tipperary.

Dr Motherway said there was a significant concern in Limerick based on the number of hospitalisations nationally.

“I would consider this situation as serious as it was in March, and people need to take care of themselves because it'd be a horrid pity at this moment in time to get this disease when there is a vaccination in sight,” she said.

Meanwhile, gardaí are preparing files for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to large gatherings in the Rathkeale area over the Christmas period, according to a Garda spokesperson.

And Public Health Mid-West urged people to attend Covid-19 test appointments after 960 people failed to show up for scheduled tests in the region in Christmas week.

Limerick GP Dr David Hannon said in Limerick, “our worst concerns are materialising,” reflecting on the message from HSE CEO Paul Reid.

Dr Hannon said the dramatic rise in cases, and the “new variant” of the virus, which he says is much more contagious, could quickly lead to a situation worse than what was seen in March. He said:

In my practice, I have on average three times more positive cases of Covid 19 now than I had back in March, April or May. And we thought we were in dire straits then."

He said there were concerns about planned gatherings in the coming days, despite the steps taken by Government on Wednesday.

“What we as doctors are worried about is there will be a lot of private gatherings, house parties and such, where the virus will spread,” Dr Hannon said.

Dr Hannon said Limerick had yet to see the full effect of the Christmas period, and expects cases to see a further rise regardless of further lockdowns. He also pointed out that in his experience, the age demographic of those who face more severe effects from the virus is changing.

“We are seeing more people in their 50s and 60s becoming very ill,” he said.