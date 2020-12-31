Unions warn that school safety measures may not be sufficient

Serious consideration must be given to whether the existing school safety measures are sufficient, given the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, education unions have warned.

The decision to extend school holidays until January 11 as part of a return to a full-scale lockdown has been welcomed by the education unions, however.

This week, the Irish National Teachers' Organisation called on the Government to delay reopening due to "alarming public health data" and concerns over the new Covid-19 variant.

Following last night's announcement, the INTO general secretary John Boyle said the union will work constructively to ensure "our schools reopen next month and have the necessary supports and protection to stay open safely”.

The extension of the holidays creates a window of opportunity for a comprehensive review of the existing school safety arrangements, according to ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie.

“All those involved in our school communities — teachers, students, parents, and school managers — must be assured that schools are safe places for teachers and students to work and learn in, in the context of the increased incidence of the virus and the emergence of a new strain with enhanced transmissibility,” he said.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland general secretary Michael Gillespie said that the delay in reopening must be used to ensure that schools are as safe as possible.

"Now that this announcement has been made, it is vital that the additional time be used to investigate what additional safety measures and enhancements may be required in schools," he said.

Ahead of the Taoiseach's announcement yesterday, Fórsa, the union representing special needs assistants and school staff, warned against the "arbitrary” policy of keeping all schools open, given the changing public health environment.

The union called for the development of plans for online learning in case of emergency, and staggered attendance patterns for students. It has also called for the prioritisation of school staff for the Covid-19 vaccination.

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 21 new outbreaks linked to schools were recorded up until midnight on December 26. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has come under fire for reducing primary schools' PPE budget by 40% this term. Up until December, this was paid at a rate of €25 per pupil. For the incoming term, it is set at €15 per pupil.

According to the department, the first instalment of the grant reflected a number of once-off costs schools faced at the time of reopening.

Sinn Féin's education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it was "nonsensical" to cut the PPE budget with new cases on the rise.

"Many schools have long since spent the monies provided in September, and need to replenish supplies," he said.