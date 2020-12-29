Three homeless deaths in Dublin over Christmas period

The housing minister must “step up” to address the homeless crisis in the capital, where close to 60 people have died this year, the Lord Mayor of Dublin has said.

Hazel Chu was commenting in the wake of three further homeless deaths in the capital over a nine-day period over Christmas.

The deaths have prompted calls by some homeless charities for outreach services to be extended.

Cllr Anthony Flynn, who heads up Inner City Helping Homeless, took to social media to highlight the recent deaths and call for immediate action to address the ongoing crisis.

ICHH and other charities, he said, will extend their outreach services from Tuesday in a bid to prevent further deaths.

These are real people, every single one of them. It’s tome we remember them all. #DontForgetMe https://t.co/Uxlwh02MZ2 — Cllr. Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) December 29, 2020

However, he said a review of the Pathway Accommodation and Support System (PASS) is needed.

The latest homeless death in the capital involved a young man who was found in the Phoenix Park on December 23.

The number of homeless people to die in Dublin this year is close to 60, an increase on 2019 (49) and 2018 (47).

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has commissioned a review of homeless deaths this year. That is expected to be completed in the new year.

Cllr Chu said wraparound services are needed and she would raise the matter with the DRHE on Tuesday to examine where gaps are emerging or whether additional outreach teams are needed.

“There are beds in the system but the issue right now is that people aren’t getting to the beds because they aren’t being reached to be accommodated. That is the gap at the moment,” she told the Irish Examiner.

The lord mayor said charities working on the ground should not have to bridge gaps in services.

While we’re trying to fix the system, I’m very grateful that there are charities out there that are supporting people.

The Green Party councillor said it is “incredibly frustrating” that the number of homeless deaths are not falling.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and the Implementation Advisory Group, she said, must “step up” to the challenge but she remains hopeful that the minister will act on the mayor-led taskforce report submitted before Christmas.

To the young homeless man Michael who recently passed away, we need to do better by you & all those who tragically passed while homeless. We can all do better. I look forward to the Ministers response to our task force on our immediate asks on how to make the crisis better. — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) December 28, 2020

Among several recommendations, the taskforce report is seeking full wraparound and outreach services, including links to addiction, mental health, and other services.

The ball is in the minister’s court.

"He was supportive at the first meeting of the taskforce and I’m hoping by the next meeting in January he’ll be supportive of our common-sense on-the-ground recommendations,” Cllr Chu said.

The taskforce has recommended additional funding and greater investment in outreach and housing teams, health supports, day and evening services, a youth homelessness strategy, and greater accountability and transparency on notices to quit.

The housing minister is expected to provide a formal response in January.