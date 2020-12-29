Darragh O'Brien: Rough sleeping can be solved but 'not overnight'

The issue of rough sleeping can be solved but it "will not happen overnight", Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has warned.

At least 59 people have died on the streets of Dublin this year compared to 35 last year, the latest a young man just days before Christmas.

The last official survey in the capital, carried out in November 2019, showed there were around 90 people on the streets, but campaigners have warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting take-up of hostel accommodation, so the figure is expected to be higher for 2020.

Despite this, Mr O'Brien said that he believes the issue can be solved.

He said he is committed to expanding the Housing First plan, which provides housing and supports to those in chronic homelessness situations.

Mr O'Brien told the Irish Examiner that there is spare capacity in Dublin's hostels each night, but said that controversial rules which mandated a local connection to gain admission to services had been removed to ensure these beds could be accessed.

“I do believe it can be solved," said Mr O'Brien. "I don’t believe it will happen overnight, unfortunately, as there are many complexities involved, such as health, mental health, and addiction challenges in some instances.

"As of quarter three, 2020, 459 individuals are housed under the Housing First programme with a very high success rate.

We have spare capacity and no one should be sleeping on the streets.

"Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, certain changes were also made within services and many of these will be kept in place.

"One such change is that all emergency beds in the Dublin region are now provided on a 24-hour basis and there is no requirement for homeless persons to leave the accommodation during the day.

"The end goal is as close to zero people sleeping on our streets as possible. This will require a lot of wrap-around services but I do think it is possible.”

Mr O'Brien said that the country remains on course to meet the goal of 633 tenancies created under Housing First between 2018 and the end of 2021, adding that he is committed to expanding the programme.

"The success rate of the tenancies which have been created to date shows us that this approach is working and that it should be extended and that is what I am happy to do.”