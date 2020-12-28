Roderic O’Gorman to seek approval for strengthening of Gender Pay Gap Bill

The Minister for Equality is to bring forward strengthened Gender Pay Gap legislation next year, saying that there "should be nowhere to hide" for organisations that pay women less than men.

Roderic O’Gorman is to seek Cabinet approval to strengthen the Gender Pay Gap Information Bill 2019.

The Bill will require organisations to report on the pay differences between female and male employees, including any bonuses.

It was originally published in April 2019, lapsing with the dissolution of the Dáil in 2020 following the general election.

It was restored to the Order Paper earlier this year.

Mr O’Gorman’s plans to strengthen the Bill include introducing amendments that ensure the Bill “applies to all public bodies and Government Departments, and strengthening the enforcement mechanisms” in it.

The Minister said: “I look forward to bringing a strengthened Gender Pay Gap Information Bill to Cabinet in January.

“We need legislation that contributes to a fairer economy and ensures that we are continuing to close the gender pay gap. There should be nowhere to hide for any organisation that pays women less than men.

“We need to gain an accurate understanding of the gender pay gap to help address the root causes of the gender pay disparity between men and women.

“This Bill, once implemented, will bring us another step forward in achieving a more equal society for everyone.”