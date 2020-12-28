Government examining maternity leave for politicians

A referendum may be required before politicians are able to take maternity leave, the Taoiseach has said.

However, Micheál Martin has said the fact that female politicians are not entitled to leave when they have a child does not reflect well on a modern democracy and he wants it changed.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee recently announced that she and her husband Paul Hickey are expecting their first child in May of next year.

While a number of TDs and senators have given birth while holding an elected position, she is the first senior Cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office.

She has made it clear she intends to take maternity leave herself next year, although she's still working through exactly how that will work as there is currently no entitlement in place for those elected to the Dáil and Seanad.

I think it doesn't reflect well on a modern democracy that we cannot facilitate a woman going on maternity leave in Ministerial office

Asked about Ms McEntee's maternity leave and the wider issue for politicians who become new parents, Mr Martin said: "It may very well require a referendum and, perhaps, should.

"There are issues there of a Constitutional nature in terms of a member of the house. For example, as a TD or senator, and as a minister. And I think it doesn't reflect well on a modern democracy that we cannot facilitate a woman going on maternity leave in Ministerial office."

A number of TDs, including Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns, have campaigned to allow politicians take maternity leave, while Fine Gael's Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has suggested changes be introduced so that deputies can vote remotely while on maternity leave.

Ms Cairns has also offered to pair with the Minister for Dáil votes if legislative changes are not in place before she has to go on leave.

Mr Martin said the Government is still examining the "precise mechanisms" that are needed to rectify the issue.

"We will have to do some interim measures, I'm not talking just in the context of Helen McEntee because Helen herself would want us to do it generally as a basic, necessary modern reform of our parliamentary democracy and also to make life, the quality of life, better for all concerned including paternity leaves as well."

Mr Martin promised to "do whatever is required" to support Ms McEntee "within the framework of the Constitution" after she gives birth.

However, he said a referendum may be needed to make permanent changes and this is currently being worked out with the Attorney General.