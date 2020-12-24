Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gets approval for Irish use

Stephen Donnelly says he is "delighted' to report that the first delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is due to arrive here on Saturday.

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 21:47
Michelle McGlynn

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has signed the regulation allowing the use of the Pfizer Covid vaccine here in Ireland.

He says he is "delighted' to report that the first delivery is due to arrive here on St Stephen's Day.

While the first jab will be administered four days later on December 30.

Over 600,000 people have already received their first dose of this vaccine in the UK.

Yesterday, the head of the HSE, Paul Reid, said the first tranche of vaccinations should start on December 30 across nursing homes for residents and staff as part of a three-week programme.

This will include hospital staff, with vaccinations taking place at key large hospital sites including Cork University Hospital.

This afternoon, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said that Ireland now has the "fastest-growing" Covid-19 incidence rate in the European Union.

Dr Holohan said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs."

He added: “This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.

“Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. 

"Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”

