Ireland has fastest-growing incidence rate in EU as 922 new cases confirmed

The chief medical officer has said that Ireland now has the "fastest-growing" Covid-19 incidence rate in the European Union.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs."

Dr Holohan's comments come as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirms there have been eight further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The death toll remains at 2,192.

The HPSC has been notified of 922 new confirmed cases.

There is now a total of 83,073 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic.

Dr Holohan added: “This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.”

As of 8am today, there are 255 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 22 are in ICU.

There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the 922 cases confirmed today, Dublin accounts for the largest number with 337 located in the capital.

It is followed by 73 cases in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford and 43 in Galway.

The remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.

Dr Holohan concluded: “Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”