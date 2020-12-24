Businesses to shut as latest Covid restrictions come into effect

Many businesses across the country will once again shut their doors as further restrictions come into place in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

From 3pm this afternoon, restaurants and gastropubs will have to revert to takeaway and delivery only, while hairdressers and barbers will also close.

Brian Flanagan, who owns the Silken Thomas pub and restaurant in Kildare town, says the hospitality sector can't continue with rolling lockdowns after the current Level 5 restrictions end.

He told Newstalk: "When we do get to reopen, should it be the end of February, early March, we have to stay open then.

'We can't really have this open for four [weeks] and closed for six. It does nothing for the morale but it also creates difficulties, with regards to staffing levels and getting staff back, obviously supplies and suppliers and so forth.

"So really we want, when we get the chance to reopen, to stay open at that point."

Last night, 938 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health along with 13 addition deaths.

This brings the death toll in the Republic to 2,184.

There is now a total of 82,155 cases of the coronavirus in Ireland.

However, the National Public Health Emergency Team, believe that the announced restrictions will not be enough to halt the surge.

Nphet has said that the current Covid-19 wave is rising as quickly as it did back in March.

The Auld Dubliner pub in Temple Bar. The National Public Health Emergency Team, believe that the announced restrictions will not be enough to halt the surge. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet's epidemiological modelling group, said the number of cases had doubled in less than a week and he warned the virus was now spreading in over-65s at a concerning rate.

Prof Nolan admitted he was not confident the new restrictions announced by the Cabinet would be enough to halt the rise.

Public health officials have advised the Government to institute a full level 5 lockdown for six weeks from St Stephen’s Day, which would entail a closure of non-essential retail.

Government sources confirmed the recommendation had been made in a letter sent by Nphet following its meeting yesterday but indicated that a decision would not be taken immediately.

Meanwhile, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’S epidemiological modelling group has said that how the public behaves in the coming days will determine the number of Covid cases in January.

“What happens next is in our hands,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Today’s the day to say we can take measures to keep numbers down.” This was a collective problem, he said. While under current restrictions it was permissible for people to gather under certain conditions, as a society we should pull back. It was an issue of personal responsibility and it was up to everyone to take due care.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I’d hoped to have when I thought about it last August.”