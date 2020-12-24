Taoiseach promises no increase in student fees

The Government has already announced that the cost of third-level education for families will form part of a comprehensive review of student grants
Taoiseach promises no increase in student fees

Mr Martin has now firmly ruled out any potential increase to the €3,000 registration fee which students pay each year. File picture

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 00:00
Elaine Loughlin and Paul Hosford

The Taoiseach has promised that student fees will not be increased.

Micheál Martin said students had gone through a "very rough time" this year and he would be looking at ways to increase supports to those studying at third-level.

The Government has already announced that the cost of third-level education for families will form part of a comprehensive review of student grants.

Mr Martin has now firmly ruled out any potential increase to the €3,000 registration fee which students pay each year.

"In respect of their third-level education, it’s been very difficult for them, particularly the first years in third-level who had a difficult Leaving Certificate post-Covid-19," the Taoiseach said. 

We’re also conscious of the additional costs in terms of living away from home in a third-level city or town. So, we will be actually looking at how we can increase supports for low-income students in terms of maintenance grant schemes.

"This year we concentrated quite substantial monies, in terms of thousands of additional placements, not just in third level but in apprenticeships and various skills programmes to enable our people to be ready for any rebound in the economy to get jobs."

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris recently announced that the Susi higher-education grant would undergo a comprehensive review.

The value of the maintenance grants and income thresholds, the availability of grants for part-time students, adjacent and non-adjacent rates, supports for postgraduates, and how Ireland compares against other jurisdictions will all be examined.

Susi received 100,000 student grant applications for the 2020/2021 academic year, with more than 77,500 students assessed as eligible for support.

Read More

Covid-19: Vaccinations for nursing home residents, staff to start on December 30

More in this section

Taoiseach and Tánaiste test negative for Covid-19 Taoiseach and Tánaiste test negative for Covid-19
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020 Covid variant case confirmed in the North
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 21st December Situation 'most serious it has been since last March' as 13 deaths and 938 Covid-19 cases confirmed
susistudent feesthird leveleducationperson: micheál martinperson: simon harris
Taoiseach promises no increase in student fees

Few prisoners seek temporary release for Christmas amid Covid fears

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices