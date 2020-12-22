Inspectors probe pubs and restaurants to ensure staff aren't claiming PUP 

The Department of Social Protection was asked to conduct site visits of hospitality businesses on Christmas week to ensure staff had signed off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

An internal email, seen by the Irish Examiner and dated December 16, details that the principal officer in the department's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had been asked to "conduct a small number of inspections on open pubs, cafes and restaurants in the coming days to ensure that employees have signed off any SW payment – including PUP".

"There is particular concern that not all PUP recipients are closing their claims on return to work," the email states.

"Obviously these inspections should be conducted in compliance with Covid-19 requirements and consideration should be given to the times of day they are done.

"If possible, EE52s [a welfare form used by employers] etc should be taken. If necessary all SIU resources, SIU HEOs [Higher Executive Officers] EOs [Executive Officers] and Gardaí can be used if available.

In the early New Year, we can discuss more inspections of public-funded construction sites."

The Department of Social Protection said it did not comment on particular investigation/inspection projects.

Read More Low wage earners bear the brunt of Covid-19 income hit

A spokesperson said: "Employment site inspections are a normal part of control activity both to identify any cases where a person may be working while simultaneously claiming a social welfare payment incorrectly and, importantly, to ensure that employers classify workers correctly under the social insurance system and remit their social insurance contributions."

The spokesperson said employment site inspections were managed and reviewed on an ongoing basis with regard to public health restrictions "and in accordance with the guidance as set out in the Government’s Living with Covid Plan".

"Every effort will be made to conduct employer site inspections without impacting on the day-to-day operation of businesses at this busy time," they added.

The department has been clear in its communications that workers who return to work should close their PUP claim."

Weekly payments of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are valued at about €90m to more than 306,000 people in receipt of PUP.

The accommodation and food service activities sector accounts for the highest number of people in receipt of the payment (almost 90,000), just under one-third of all PUP recipients.

Gastropubs and restaurants have been ordered by the Government to close at 3pm on Christmas Eve.