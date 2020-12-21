Level 5 restrictions will be needed some time after Christmas, CMO tells party leaders

Restaurants and pubs are likely to be told to close from Christmas Eve under proposals being considered tonight.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has told the Government he believes Level 5 restrictions will be needed at some point after Christmas.

It is understood the restrictions on inter-county travel is likely to return from St Stephen's Day.

While the ban on travel from Great Britain into Ireland will be extended until at least the end of the year.

The coalition party leaders are considering the proposals tonight ahead of a full cabinet meeting in the morning.

Earlier this evening, Dr Holohan said he is gravely concerned as the Covid-19 situation in Ireland has rapidly deteriorated in recent days.

"The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent days. A total of 3,837 cases have been notified in the past seven days.

"The five-day rolling average has increased from 339 on December 17 to 616 on December 21, an 82% increase.

"It is now as important as it was back in March to limit your contacts and protect your loved ones."

He said that now is not a time for travelling around the country or socialising.

“There is a very rapid change, our message is for members of the public at this stage is that it is really important people stay at home, stop socialising, this is not a time for going to restaurants and pubs.”

And he particularly advised younger people who might have been socialising this week so re-think any plans to meet with older family members over Christmas including Christmas Day.

There were no further deaths related to Covid-19 today while an additional 727 cases have been confirmed.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said Ireland is "clearly now in a third wave".

Prof Nolan said: "The virus is transmitting very rapidly, faster than we have seen at any point since March.

The case numbers are growing at least 5-7% per day and, of particular concern, across all age groups.

Meanwhile, in the North, a late-night executive meeting has now been scheduled.

The meeting had originally been set for 9am on Tuesday.

However, it is understood an emergency meeting has now been called and is due to convene before 10pm.