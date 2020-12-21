Consular flights for Irish residents stranded in UK to be chartered by government

A minimum of two consular flights from Great Britain will be chartered by government to get Irish residents home to Ireland.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, and Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, announced the move on Monday evening one day after a 48-hour travel ban from Britain was announced due to fears over the spread of a new variant of Covid-19.

The flights will also be accessible to Irish-bound passengers who are transiting through British airports who have also become stranded.

They will take place on Tuesday evening and be operated by Irish airlines.

At least one flight will depart from London, the other departure airport will be decided by the demand from those who contact the Department of Foreign Affairs assistance line.

The flights will be open to Irish residents and transiting passengers only.

There will be no access to people living in Great Britain who were planning short trips to Ireland for Christmas.

"This is because of the ongoing travel ban due to public health concerns," a statement said.

"It is essential that anyone eligible to travel on the consular flights identifies themselves to the Department of Foreign Affairs, demonstrates their entitlement under the criteria, and registers to be included on the flight by calling the dedicated assistance line +353 1 6131700."

It is not possible to book these flights through any other route.

Consular teams have also identified a small number of Irish residents who are stranded in Great Britain after taking short trips in their vehicles.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Transport will now make arrangements with ferry companies to give these Irish residents exceptional access to ferry services that are currently for freight only in order to return home.

These ferry journeys cannot be booked directly and those eligible to travel must also contact the assistance line on +353 1 613 1700.

The government says it is essential that anyone who travels from Great Britain or has travelled in recent days, self isolates for 14-days in the interest of public health.

The situation regarding further flights will be kept under review.