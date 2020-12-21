Seven deaths and 555 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in NI

Seven more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 555 people have tested positive, the Department of Health said.

A total of 3,965 infections were detected over the last seven days.

Earlier, Stormont's First Minister warned the new strain of coronavirus is probably already in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Arlene Foster said ministers were very concerned about the highly infectious mutation and tests were ongoing.

She told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “It is probable that it is here and likely it is in the Republic too.”

The Northern Ireland Executive has slashed the five-day holiday relaxation of restrictions, allowing three households to gather, to just Christmas Day.

Flexibility will be afforded to people working on December 25 to enable them to join others on another day over the festive break.

The decision was made by ministers during an emergency virtual Executive meeting late on Sunday night.

The DUP leader urged people to follow the new rules.

She deeply regretted that official guidance on the holiday season had changed.