Seven deaths and 555 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in NI

A total of 3,965 infections were detected over the last seven days.
Seven deaths and 555 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in NI

Arlene Foster said ministers were very concerned about the highly infectious mutation and tests were ongoing.

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 16:22
Press Association

Seven more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 555 people have tested positive, the Department of Health said.

A total of 3,965 infections were detected over the last seven days.

Earlier, Stormont's First Minister warned the new strain of coronavirus is probably already in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Arlene Foster said ministers were very concerned about the highly infectious mutation and tests were ongoing.

She told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “It is probable that it is here and likely it is in the Republic too.” 

The Northern Ireland Executive has slashed the five-day holiday relaxation of restrictions, allowing three households to gather, to just Christmas Day.

Flexibility will be afforded to people working on December 25 to enable them to join others on another day over the festive break.

The decision was made by ministers during an emergency virtual Executive meeting late on Sunday night.

The DUP leader urged people to follow the new rules.

She deeply regretted that official guidance on the holiday season had changed.

Read More

Sinn Féin accuses ministerial colleagues of ‘dithering and delay’

More in this section

Ulster Assembly election 2017 Sinn Féin accuses ministerial colleagues of ‘dithering and delay’
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 14, 2020 Covid-19: EU regulator gives conditional approval to Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
'Everything is up for grabs' as Cabinet prepares for meeting on Covid-19 restrictions  'Everything is up for grabs' as Cabinet prepares for meeting on Covid-19 restrictions 
#covid-19
FILE PHOTO Dr Tony Holohan has warned that Ireland’s Covid-19 numbers are moving in the wrong direction, as daily cases rise ove

'Third wave clearly underway': No deaths and 727 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices