Q&A: The new variant of Covid-19

IS THERE A NEW STRAIN OF COVID-19?

Yes, a new strain called VUI-202012/01 was confirmed in parts of the UK, but not Northern Ireland. However, DUP leader Arlene Foster warned this morning that it could be there.

It was also confirmed by the World Health Organization in Denmark, Gibraltar, the Netherlands, and Australia. French, Italian, and South African officials have warned it also may be circulating there.

Senior lecturer at the UCC School of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Dr Anne Moore, said her reading indicates this strain flourished in a patient who was no clearing the virus and acted as a type of incubator.

It is normal for this type of virus to mutate. Prestigious scientific journal Nature noted in a September article that Covid-19 is mutating at about half the rate of influenza.

IS THIS STRAIN IN IRELAND?

We don’t know yet. Irish scientists are working on this in response to a rapid rise in cases — hitting 764 on Sunday, up from 254 the previous Sunday.

Director of the National Virus Research Laboratory Dr Cillian de Gascun said on Saturday: “We'll continue to do genome surveillance to identify the virus should it arrive in Ireland.”

Public Health Wales clinical scientist Catherine Moore posted on Twitter today that variants frequently emerge. UK teams now know it emerged there in September because they tracked it back, she wrote.

For the avoidance of doubt, the UK variant was NOT first identified in September. Once a new variant is found, we look backwards to try and determine when it first emerged. The earliest sample found positive for the variant in this lookback was collected in September. #Variant — Catherine Moore 🦠🧬🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@SmallRedOne) December 20, 2020

To clarify further, variants are found all the time. Significance of those variants takes time to establish. Just because a sequence was submitted to a repository doesn’t mean it’s identified as being anything important. The fact it’s there, allows us to find it once we do know. — Catherine Moore 🦠🧬🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@SmallRedOne) December 21, 2020

HOW IS THE NEW STRAIN DIFFERENT?

Dr Anne Moore said there seems to be about 20 mutations with this strain.

“One particular mutation makes that virus more successful at binding to cells, that is a little bit worrying,” she said.

“It is not yet formally proven that it is more transmissible, but there are more infections pretty quickly which suggests there could be a more transmissible virus in the community.”

Chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, told a press conference that this mutation can spread more quickly, but there is no evidence that it increases mortality.

He said: “But I have to say, in my own view, this is not the worst moment in the epidemic.”

WILL THE VACCINES WORK ON THIS STRAIN?

Yes, is the general opinion among Irish scientists.

Dr Anne Moore said: “The vaccines should still work, we would have to be fairly unlucky if they don’t work.

"The vaccine will induce antibodies to different regions on the virus protein, so if there was an antibody which recognised the part which has mutated, there are still enough antibodies elsewhere to neutralise that virus from getting into cells.”

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

British health secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday: “It is out of control and we need to bring it under control,” leading to the latest round of restrictions there, including a temporary travel ban between Ireland and England.

Nphet has recommended a renewed lockdown to the Government here.

Dr Moore said it is too early to tell if the rapidly rising cases are due solely to the new strain of the virus, or if increased socialising and shopping have also contributed.

Either way, she says, masks are the answer.

“Our only barrier to this virus in Ireland at the moment is physical barriers — social distancing and masks," she said. "If we want to decrease transmission, our only way of doing that, unfortunately, is by people staying apart.”