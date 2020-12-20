Covid-19: Rising case numbers 'cause for grave concern'

Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to reduce their contacts as a senior Nphet official said the rise in figures is cause “for grave concern”.

The Chief Medical Officer said that the figures public health officials are seeing “across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern”.

On Saturday, 527 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed along with five additional deaths.

Dr Holohan has appealed to people to reduce their contacts and act responsibly.

“As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd,” he said.

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the rapid rise in the figures has only been seen twice.

“We have seen case numbers at this level and rising this rapidly only twice before: in March and in October,” said Prof Nolan.

“We have gone from a (5-day) average of 260 cases per day to 469 cases per day in one week. It's a cause for grave concern. Stay well. Stay safe. Stay home.”

In March, the country was placed under a ‘stay-at-home order’ while in October, Ireland saw a Level 5 lockdown introduced.

Meanwhile, the Government has said that virus experts at UCD have not detected the new strain of Covid-19 in Ireland so far.

On Saturday, England’s CMO Professor Chris Whitty said the UK had informed the World Health Organisation that the new variant coronavirus can spread more rapidly.

It led British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that that from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 – effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November.