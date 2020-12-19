Sinn Féin overtakes Fine Gael as most popular party in latest poll

Sinn Féin has overtaken Fine Gael to become the most popular party in the country.

The party has gained two percentage points to hit 32%, according to a poll set to be published in the Sunday Times in the morning.

But Fine Gael has lost four points, falling to 27% support while Fianna Fáil sits in third place, up three to 22%.

The poll surveyed 916 eligible voters between December 3 and 15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3%.

The Labour Party has seen a one-point increase to 5%, while the Green Party has dropped two points to 3%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit remain unchanged at 2%, while support for the Social Democrats has dropped one to 1%.

Aontú has dropped one point to 0%.

Independents and Others have seen an increase of two points in support to 7%.