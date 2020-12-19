Sinn Féin overtakes Fine Gael as most popular party in latest poll

Sinn Féin has overtaken Fine Gael to become the most popular party in the country. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 21:41
Greg Murphy

Sinn Féin has overtaken Fine Gael to become the most popular party in the country.

The party has gained two percentage points to hit 32%, according to a poll set to be published in the Sunday Times in the morning.

But Fine Gael has lost four points, falling to 27% support while Fianna Fáil sits in third place, up three to 22%.

The poll surveyed 916 eligible voters between December 3 and 15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3%.

The Labour Party has seen a one-point increase to 5%, while the Green Party has dropped two points to 3%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit remain unchanged at 2%, while support for the Social Democrats has dropped one to 1%.

Aontú has dropped one point to 0%.

Independents and Others have seen an increase of two points in support to 7%.

